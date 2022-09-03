Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 420,284 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $18,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in TC Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 110,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

TC Energy stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

TC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.