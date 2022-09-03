Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 252,360 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Western Union by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Union by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $21.92.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Western Union to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

