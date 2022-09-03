Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 2,589 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1,507.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.22.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKTX opened at $249.91 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.51 and a 52-week high of $485.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.47.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

