Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,922,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.67.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $200.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.83. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $199.30 and a one year high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

