Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,106 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Sensata Technologies worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 89,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

