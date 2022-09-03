Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 53 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Equinix by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 193,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,063,000 after acquiring an additional 52,118 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix stock opened at $631.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $671.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $689.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $606.12 and a 12-month high of $885.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,320. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.75.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

