Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Arista Networks by 440.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 56,678 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $3,394,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 351.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,414 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total transaction of $388,833.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,845.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total transaction of $388,833.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,845.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 379,217 shares of company stock valued at $43,644,685 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

