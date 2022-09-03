Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 37.4% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $136.58 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.36. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

