AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 38,082 Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.31. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

