AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,224 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 7.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,065,094 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $108,782,000 after acquiring an additional 267,525 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,480,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,706,000 after purchasing an additional 239,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $86,579,000 after buying an additional 131,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315,228 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,015,000 after buying an additional 27,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,933,051 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $49,270,000 after buying an additional 109,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

R1 RCM Stock Down 3.0 %

Insider Transactions at R1 RCM

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $20.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 117.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

In other R1 RCM news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $113,620.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,985.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,749,680.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $113,620.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 449,056 shares of company stock worth $11,267,189. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

See Also

