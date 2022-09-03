AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 56,211 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,211 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 238,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,811,000 after buying an additional 108,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

ABM Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

ABM Industries stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.07.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg bought 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,959.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading

