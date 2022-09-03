AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 11,011 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,011 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Progressive by 1,254.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PGR opened at $122.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 87.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $128.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.83.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

