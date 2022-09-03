AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,669,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,590,000 after acquiring an additional 170,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Olin by 1,052.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,863 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,995,000 after buying an additional 188,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Olin by 1,350.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,015,000 after buying an additional 1,068,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $54.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.36.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

