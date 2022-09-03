Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 129.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $60.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.24.

