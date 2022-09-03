Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

OXM has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.60.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE OXM opened at $92.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.52. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.02.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,025,000 after acquiring an additional 253,479 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $8,897,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 391.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

