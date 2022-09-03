US Bancorp DE Purchases 8,049 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in CRH by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRH shares. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

