Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.51% of Kforce worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 7.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $54.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average is $66.62. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KFRC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.