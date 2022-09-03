POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of POSCO by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 97.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

POSCO Price Performance

Shares of PKX opened at $44.91 on Friday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.71 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 13.46%.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

