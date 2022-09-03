US Bancorp DE Purchases 479 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,102,000 after purchasing an additional 287,488 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,392,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,602 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 41.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,822,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,320,000 after buying an additional 1,113,240 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FE. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

FE stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

