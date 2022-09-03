PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,315 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 217.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

TAK stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $17.31.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

