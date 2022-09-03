PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Hercules Capital worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.0% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 9.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 100,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its position in Hercules Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 82,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 23.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTGC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of HTGC opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.86%. Hercules Capital’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,272.84%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

