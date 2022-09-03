Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $114.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.62 and a 200-day moving average of $114.18. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

