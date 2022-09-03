PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,152 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,870,088,000 after buying an additional 74,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,401,546,000 after buying an additional 409,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,007,133 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $658,845,000 after acquiring an additional 54,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $125.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.05 and a 200-day moving average of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.91.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total transaction of $261,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,701 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,180. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

