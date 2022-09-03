PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $16.57 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

