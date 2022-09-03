AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,443 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $424.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.02 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $453.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.04.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at $101,992,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,992,316.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $16,926,370. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

