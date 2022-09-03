AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Children’s Place worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLCE. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Children’s Place by 816.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 178,847 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,656,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 273.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 116,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 85,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 113.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 75,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.97 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $549.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Insider Activity

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at $777,007. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.