AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 200.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,956 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,324,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,339,000 after buying an additional 373,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 885,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,824,000 after buying an additional 231,414 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 266,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 187,447 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $6,864,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens raised Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SMPL opened at $29.66 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Further Reading

