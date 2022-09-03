AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Okta by 24.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Okta by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta Trading Up 6.7 %

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $234,552.01. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. Okta’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.