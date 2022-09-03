AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 141.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,695 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Community Bank System by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,845,000 after acquiring an additional 56,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 513,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Community Bank System by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBU has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Community Bank System Price Performance

NYSE:CBU opened at $64.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.94 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $167.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.42%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.