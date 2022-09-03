AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 7,672 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CoStar Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,316,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,584,000 after buying an additional 425,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,289,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,565,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

CSGP opened at $70.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average is $63.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

