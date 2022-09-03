AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,664 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Knowles worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Stock Down 1.1 %

KN opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

About Knowles

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.