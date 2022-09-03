AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103,754 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 144,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,871,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 53,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $463,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 352,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,156,000 after purchasing an additional 72,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.61.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $148.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.49. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

