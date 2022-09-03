AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 161.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Overstock.com worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 34.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $157,502.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,326.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 3.69. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $111.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Overstock.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.