AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,527 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $354,000. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $2,212,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $78,116.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $125,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $78,116.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,751 shares of company stock worth $700,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 182.51 and a beta of 0.79. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $86.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.73.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

