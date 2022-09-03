AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Simmons First National by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,507,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,796,000 after purchasing an additional 607,530 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after purchasing an additional 615,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,648,000 after buying an additional 85,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,266,000 after buying an additional 1,073,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,716,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Simmons First National Stock Performance

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SFNC opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

