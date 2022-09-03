American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 60,276 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.35% of Hilltop worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 126.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 45,419 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 71.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 74.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 28,164 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 12.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 30.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 50,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Hilltop stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $351.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.25 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $964,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 622,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,489,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James cut Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hilltop to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

