American Century Companies Inc. Has $8.27 Million Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.09% of Bruker worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after buying an additional 25,786 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bruker by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRKR. Citigroup raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $56.07 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average is $63.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

