American Century Companies Inc. Sells 392,189 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.36% of Open Lending worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 6.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Open Lending by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Open Lending by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 40,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

Open Lending Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a current ratio of 18.48. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $42.91.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

