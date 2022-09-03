American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.27% of Karat Packaging worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $2,442,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Karat Packaging by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 400,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 36,531 shares during the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KRT opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $349.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.51 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 16.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

