Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Stepan worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Stepan by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 548,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,178,000 after acquiring an additional 118,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,578,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,156,000 after purchasing an additional 67,889 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 175.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 39,196 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 228,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,830 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stepan news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total value of $60,082.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $46,068.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total transaction of $60,082.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $247,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stepan Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of SCL opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.75. Stepan has a one year low of $95.03 and a one year high of $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.11.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $751.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.40 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.58%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

