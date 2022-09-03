Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 125,937 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average of $108.74. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $234,554.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,070,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,520,779.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $234,554.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,070,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,520,779.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,115 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,771 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

