Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 34.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 371,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 94,898 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 488,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 44,392 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 45.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,051,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NOK. AlphaValue raised shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.75 ($5.87) to €5.45 ($5.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.23.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $0.0205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

