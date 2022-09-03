Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Northern Trust worth $21,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,814,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,626,000 after buying an additional 72,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.19.

Northern Trust stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $89.68 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

