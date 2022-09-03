Citigroup Inc. Sells 12,048 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,048 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $21,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $1,692,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 81.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cfra upped their price objective on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.36.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $601.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $595.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $609.22. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $500.08 and a 52 week high of $686.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $38,950,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

