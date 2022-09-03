Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,972 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Spirit Airlines worth $21,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,390,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,846 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,373,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,638,000 after purchasing an additional 185,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,422,000 after purchasing an additional 39,732 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after purchasing an additional 935,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 28.0% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 942,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 205,940 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAVE. Melius began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $22.09 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

