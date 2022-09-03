Citigroup Inc. Purchases 138,614 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,630 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,614 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $20,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644,320 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,916,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,789 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,937,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,583,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $342,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,271,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Shares of AEM stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

