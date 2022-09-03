Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,607,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,613 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $20,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,830,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,757 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,895,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,999 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth $6,949,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,199,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 670,054 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,233,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 661,000 shares during the period. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIT stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WIT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

