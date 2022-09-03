JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Gap Down to $21.15

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROGGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $20.23. JFrog shares last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 1,914 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

JFrog Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $1,093,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,702,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,618,877.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $1,093,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,702,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,618,877.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

