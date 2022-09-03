JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Gap Down to $21.15

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $20.23. JFrog shares last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 1,914 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.
JFrog Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
