Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.69, but opened at $19.78. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock. Weibo shares last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 7,905 shares trading hands.

WB has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CLSA cut their price objective on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Get Weibo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Weibo by 149.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Weibo by 10,637.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,883 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Weibo by 85.2% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,581,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,276 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Weibo by 68.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Weibo by 3,170.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,026,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,800,000 after acquiring an additional 995,066 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weibo

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.