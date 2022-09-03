Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Down to $35.61

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.61, but opened at $34.20. Autohome shares last traded at $34.87, with a volume of 1,325 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Autohome Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Trading of Autohome

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

